South driving force for exports rise - ISTAT

Rome, March 13 - Italy's less wealthy souther regions were the driving force of a 1.2% increase in exports last year, according to ISTAT data released on Monday. The statistics agency said exports increased for the south by 8.5% in 2016 with respect to the previous year, compared to 2.1% for central Italy, 1.8% for the north-east, flat export growth for the north-west and a 15% drop for the country's islands. Basilicata had the biggest rise in exports, up 53.5%.