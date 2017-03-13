Rome

Industrial production down in Jan after five months of rises

Drop of 0.5% in year-on-year terms

Industrial production down in Jan after five months of rises

Rome, March 13 - Italian industrial production dropped by 2.3% in January with respect to December and by 0.5% with respect to the same month in 2016, according to seasonally adjusted data released by ISTAT on Monday. It is the first year-on-year drop after five consecutive rises, including a 6.8% increase in December. The national statistics agency said the fact that there were two more working days this year than last was a factor - the uncorrected year-on-year figure was up 5.7%. The 2.3% drop in industrial production in January was the biggest month-on-month fall in five years, according to ISTAT data. The last time a bigger fall was registered was in January 2012, when production dropped 2.8%. Nevertheless, the average for the three months between November and January was still 0.5% higher than the previous three-month period.

