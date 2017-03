Uncertainty threatens growth prospects - Visco

Rome, March 13 - Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco told a conference at the foreign ministry in Rome on Monday that uncertainty posed a threat to economic growth prospects. "Higher risks for the eurozone's and Italy's medium-term prospects could derive from the accentuation of a climate of uncertainty and pessimism, which may discourage the spending plans of families and firms and hamper the return to a path of continuous, balanced and sustained growth," he said.