Adoption of child born to 'grandparent-parents' upheld (2)

Turin, March 13 - The Turin court of appeal on Monday dismissed an appeal by couple of so-called 'grandparent-parents' against a decision to take their daughter away from them and put her up for adoption. The child was taken away from the couple from the northern town of Casale Monferrato a few months after being born seven years ago. The father is 75 and the mother is 63. The girl was adopted and has not had any contact with her natural parents since 2013. The couple's lawyer intends to appeal.