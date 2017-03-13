Naples

Row continues over Naples Salvini rally violence

'I am not on side of violence, ever,' De Magistris says

Row continues over Naples Salvini rally violence

Naples, March 13 - Political tension remained high on Monday over violent street protests in Naples against a rally by the anti-immigrant and anti-euro Northern League leader Matteo Salvini on Saturday that resulted in three arrests and three police reports. Naples Mayor Luigi De Magistris denied accusations that he had supported the perpetrators of the violence after apparently taking sides with demonstrators against the formerly secessionist leader, who has turned his party into a nationwide one but still regularly gets barracked in southern Italy. "I am not on the side of people who are violent, ever," De Magistris said after being accused by former premier Matteo Renzi of fueling tension ahead of the rally. The charges came after De Magistris seemed to express support for an anti-racism network and radical and anticapitalist squats that had occupied the convention hall where Salvini was due to speak. For his part, Salvini said he would return to Naples as well as holding rallies in other parts of the South. He went on to describe the perpetrators of the violence as "four delinquents" and called on de Magistris to pay for the damage "that he sought".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

Morto per un selfie? La verità è nello smartphone

Morto per un selfie? La verità è nello smartphone

di Sabrina Amoroso

Camion si ribalta nella chiocciola, il video live dell'incidente

Camion si ribalta nella chiocciola, il video live dell'incidente

L’assassino si è accanito sul corpo di Antonella Lettieri

L’assassino si è accanito sul corpo di Antonella Lettieri

di Margherita Esposito

Carambola sulla “18” muore 34enne, quattro i feriti

Carambola sulla “18” muore 34enne, quattro i feriti

di Alessia Antonucci

Ciclista trovato in fin di vita sull’asfalto

Ciclista trovato in fin di vita sull’asfalto

di Riccardo D'Andrea

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33