Quakes cost 3,000 jobs in Marche - Coldiretti

Ancona, March 13 - The devastating series of recent earthquakes in central Italy led to the loss of 3,200 agricultural jobs in the Marche region compared to the same time last year, farmers association Coldiretti said Monday after analysing data by national statistics agency ISTAT. It added that the sector suffered a drop of 24% in the number of people in employed in the last three months of 2016. Sales are down 90%, it added.