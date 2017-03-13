Soccer: Inter hit seven as leaders all win

Rome
13/03/2017
Rome, March 13 - Serie A's top three, Juventus, AS Roma and Napoli, all won at the weekend while Inter climbed to fourth by thumping sixth-placed Atalanta 7-1 at home on Sunday. Mauro Icardi and Ever Banega scored hat-tricks and Roberto Gagliardini was on target too as Inter handed out an unexpected drubbing to their rivals for a place in European competition next season. Lazio can climb back above Inter and recover fourth-place if they beat Torino at home later on Monday. Juventus, who are gunning for a sixth consecutive league title, beat AC Milan 2-1 in Turin on Friday with a controversial last-gasp penalty converted by Paulo Dybala. There were angry scenes at the end after the spot-kick was awarded for handball by Mattia De Sciglio, even though the ball hit him at speed from close range and it did not look intentional. Roma remain eight points behind Juve after beating relegation-threatened Palermo 3-0 in Sicily. Napoli, two points further back in third, beat second-bottom Crotone by the same scoreline.
