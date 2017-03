Radicals occupy Naples hall where Salvini set to speak Sat (2)

Naples, March 10 - Dozens of protesters from the anti-racism network and radical and anticapitalist squats on Friday occupied a Naples conference hall where anti-immigrant and anti-euro Northern League leader Matteo Salvini is due to speak tomorrow. The demonstrators shouted slogans and raised placards against Salvini, who said "I'm used to it, there are rich kids around who like to fight in the streets". The protesters were still in the conference centre late Friday and they said they would continue to occupy the hall until Salvini cancelled his rally.