Milan

Restaurateur kills burglar near Lodi (5)

Shot with licensed hunting rifle

Restaurateur kills burglar near Lodi (5)

Milan, March 10 - A restaurateur shot dead a burglar who broke into his restaurant at Casaletto Lodigiano near Lodi in northern Italy overnight, police said Friday. The burglars, who had broken in with accomplices, died from a single gunshot wound to the back. The body of the burglar was found a few dozen yards from the restaurant, probably dragged their by his accomplices, police said. He has not yet been identified. The restaurateur was named as Mario Cattaneo, 67. The attempted burglary of the bar-restaurant, Osteria dei amis, took place at around 4 a.m., police said. The owner of the osteria, which was also a tobacconist's, heard noises and went downstairs where, after a struggle, he shot the intruder with his licensed hunting rifle. The other members of the gang fled, leaving their haul of cigarettes. Cattaneo was slightly injured.

