Hitler painting on show at Salò exhibit (3)

Brescia, March 10 - A painting by Adolf Hitler is among the works set to go on show Saturday in the Museum of Salò near Brescia Saturday, art critic and curator Vittorio Sgarbi said Friday. "It's a piece of crap, it's a painting by a desperate man, it could have been done by Kafka, it says a lot about his psyche, you don't see greatness but you see misery here," said Sgarbi, a polemicist and provocateur, who organised the 'Museum of Madness' show. Sgarbi said it "is not the work of a dictator but that of a wretch, it reveals a profoundly melancholy soul". Museum Director Giordano Bruno Guerri, in presenting the show, recalled that Hitler told British Ambassador Neville Henderson: "I am an artist and not a politicians, once the Polish question is resolved I want to end my life as an artist". "And it would have been better, even though he wan't much of an artist," Bruno Guerri said. Salò was the capital of Benito Mussolini's late-WWII northern Italian Fascist Republic. The Republic of Salo, the Italian Social Republic (RSI), spawned postwar neo-fascist groups in Italy.