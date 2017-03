Soccer: Roma suffer 4-2 defeat at Lyon (2)

Rome, March 10 - AS Roma lost 4-2 in the first, away leg of their Europa League last 16 clash with Lyon in France Thursday night. The Giallorossi were 2-1 up thanks to Mohammed Salah and Federico Fazio but Lyon powered back to score three late goals. A 2-0 win at the Olimpico will now put Roma through. Roma have now suffered three defeats in a row and there is talk of pressure on boss Luciano Spalletti, who yesterday vowed to quit if he didn't win any trophy this year.