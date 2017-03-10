Rome

Girl kidnapped by Syrian father returns to Italy (2)

Houda Emma Kharat about to turn 7

Girl kidnapped by Syrian father returns to Italy (2)

Rome, March 10 - A nearly seven-year-old girl kidnapped by her Syrian father five years ago is set to arrive in Milan on a flight from Istanbul to be reunited with her mother, the Italian foreign ministry said Friday. Houda Emma Kharat, who was taken to Aleppo by her father, is set to see her mother Alice Rossini for the first time since she was kidnapped when she was just over one year of age. Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Houda's return was "made possible by the excellent collaboration" between Italy and Turkey. "The Turkish authorities, in fact, aware of the humanitarian value of the case, facilitated the arrival from Syria and the transit across Turkey of little Houda Emma." He said "this evening Houda Emma will be re-embraced by her mother". Alfano added: "Thank you, therefore, from the heart, to the Turkish authorities and all the structures of the Italian State, which made this embrace possible".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

Le altre notizie

i più letti di oggi

La tragedia di Lorena, le ragioni di una sentenza

La tragedia di Lorena,
le ragioni di una sentenza

di Nuccio Anselmo

Antonella Lettieri, un omicidio efferato

Antonella Lettieri, un omicidio efferato

di Luigi Abbramo

Non era un selfie col treno ma rimangono dubbi

Non era un selfie col treno
ma rimangono dubbi

di Sabrina Amoroso

Poste Italiane, situazione al collasso, arrivano i primi provvedimenti?

Poste Italiane, situazione al collasso, arrivano i primi provvedimenti?

di Giuseppe Palomba

Treno investe e uccide 13enne, forse faceva selfie

Selfie sui binari: 13enne travolto dal treno

di Sabrina Amoroso

Attualità

Reggio

Cosenza

Catanzaro Crotone Vibo Lamezia

Messina

Catania Siracusa Ragusa

Gazzetta del Sud On Line - 1998-2012 - Tutti i diritti riservati - S.E.S. Società Editrice Sud - Partita Iva: 00072240831

Powered by Miles 33