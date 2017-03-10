Sole 24 Ore offices raided, 10 probed (4)

Milan, March 10 - Tax police on Friday raided offices of business daily Il Sole 24 Ore group in a probe where 10 people are under investigation for false reporting and misappropriation to the tune of 3 million euros. Among those probed for false reporting are the former chairman of the group, Benito Benedini, former CEO Donatella Treu and the editor-in-chief of the Il Sole 24 Ore daily, Roberto Napoletano, judicial sources said. The probe is focused on the suspected fictitious registration of tens of thousands of digital subscriptions, police said. Il Sole said in a statement it had complete faith in the judiciary, which it was sure would get to the bottom of things, and was weighing actions to safeguard shareholders. Napoletano, the editor-in-chief, voiced "full, total and absolute confidence in the investigating magistrature" and said "I am certain I will be able to demonstrate in all fora the full correctness of my conduct which I have shown all my life". Il Sole 24 Ore is Italy's leading financial daily. The group also controls a business radio station.