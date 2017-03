2 Italian women slightly hurt in Duesseldorf - consul (2)

Berlin, March 10 - Two Italian women, an aunt and her niece from Bergamo, were slightly injured in last night's axe attack at a Duesseldorf train station, the Italian consul in Cologne, Emilio Lolli, said Friday. Earlier Duesseldorf police chief Norbert Wessler told a press conference Italian tourists were involved in the axe-wielding attack by a Yugoslav-born 36-year-old man with mental problems who wounded seven people including two women, four seriously. The man was reported to be a paranoid schizophrenic.