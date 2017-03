Tiziano Renzi steps down as Rignano PD chief (2)

Florence, March 10 - Tiziano Renzi, the father of ex-premier Matteo Renzi, has "suspended himself" from the post of secretary of the Democratic Party (PD) in Rignano near Florence, the Corriere Fiorentino newspaper said. Renzi senior sent a WhatsApp message to Florentine area secretaries saying "I embrace you all. Enjoy your work, long live the PD". Tiziano Renzi, under investigation for suspected influence peddling in a probe into suspected graft at civil-service procurement agency CONSIP, said he had stepped down on Monday. On that day a Rignano PD executive meeting was postponed indefinitely. The CONSIP probe has embarrassed former PD chief Matteo Renzi, also because of the alleged involvement of his right-hand man, Sports Minister Luca Lotti, who is suspected of revealing judicial secrets in tipping off CONSIP head Luigi Marroni that there was an ongoing investigation into the agency.