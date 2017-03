Privacy watchdog fines 5 China money-transfer firms (2)

Rome, March 10 - Italy's privacy watchdog on Friday fined five money transfer companies a total of 11 million euros for illicitly using the personal data of more than 1,000 people without their knowledge. Tax police established that a multinational, with another four companies, collected and sent to China sums of money traced back to Chinese businesspeople. Police said the firms not only broke money laundering norms but also privacy norms - hence the intervention of the watchdog. The companies have 30 days to pay the fines.