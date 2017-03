Milan to bid farewell to DJ Fabo in parish where baptised

Milan, March 10 - Italy will bid farewell in a Milan parish Friday evening to DJ Fabo, a blind and tetraplegic former DJ whose recent assisted suicide in a Swiss clinic rekindled debate on end-of-life issues like euthanasia and living wills. The local diocese granted his mother's request to hold a memorial ceremony of silent prayer in the parish where Fabiano Antoniani was born 40 years ago, Marco Cappato, the Radical Party member and right-to-die activist who helped DJ Fabo commit suicide and faces a possible 12 years in jail, said earlier this week that "it won't be a Mass but a memorial in one of the areas of the parish of Sant'Ildefonso". Observers have noted how the Church's permission for DJ Fabo contrasts with its past refusal to grant a Church funeral to Piergiorgio Welby, a terminally ill right-to-die activist who died in 2006.