Gentiloni meets Merkel on day two of EU summit

Brussels, March 10 - Premier Paolo Gentiloni met German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the start of an informal EU summit, without Britain, in Brussels Friday, following a summit with all 28 members on Thursday. Topping the agenda is the EU's future and the preparation of a declaration to be issued at a Rome summit marking the 60th anniversary of the founding Treaty of Rome on March 25. The summit on Thursday gave the green light to moves by a small number of members to set up a European prosecutors' office, a project Italy is not yet part of because it feels it is not ambitious enough.