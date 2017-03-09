Bridge collapses onto motorway, two dead, three injured (4)

Ancona, March 9 - A bridge collapsed onto the A14 motorway near the central Italian city of Ancona Thursday, killing two people and injuring three others, sources said. The victims were named as Emidio 'Mimmo' Diomedi, 60, and his wife Antonella Viviani, 54, who had been married for 36 years. They lived in Spinetoli near Ascoli Piceno, where they ran a packaging business at Colli del Tronto. They were in a Nissan car that was travelling under the bridge, the sources said. The couple left two children, Daniela and Daniele, the latter a former team manager of the Sambenedettese Calcio football club. "They were two exceptional people," said Daniela Diomedi, the daughter. Highway company Autostrade per l'Italia said that the bridge was a temporary structure to support an overpass that had been closed to traffic. The collapse took place amid work to broaden the highway between the South Ancona and Loreto exits to three lanes. Only one car was affected by the collapse, the one in which the dead people were travelling, according to an initial reconstruction. The three injured people are construction workers, sources said. Two of them were said not to be seriously injured while the third only had bruises. Traffic on the highway is expected to be closed in both directions for a long time an alternative routes have been suggested. Transport Minister Graziano Delrio sent inspectors to the scene. Opposition politicians said the collapse, which followed others in recent years, was "unacceptable". Some called for Delrio to resign. Prosecutors opened a probe into suspected culpable manslaughter. Ancona is a provincial capital in the Marche region.