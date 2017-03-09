Vouchers to be capped at 3,000 euros - panel (5)

Rome
09/03/2017
Rome, March 9 - The use of widely abused vouchers for occasional work is to be capped at 3,000 euros for households and companies and hirings are to be automatically triggered if firms exceed legal limits, according to a paper approved on a House panel Thursday. The paper said the nominal value of each voucher would be set at 10 euros for non-entrepreneurs and professionals and at 15 euros for entrepreneurs and professionals without staff. The government is trying to reform voucher schemes so as to avert a union-sponsored referendum that would ask Italians to scrap them. Suasanna Camusso of the big leftwing union that sponsored the referendum, CGIL, said the proposed changes were not "radical" enough to void the referendum. Vouchers were intended to be used just for occasional work but their use has expanded exponentially to pay for longer term and sometimes steady jobs.
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Poste Italiane, situazione al collasso, arrivano i primi provvedimenti?
di Giuseppe Palomba
La tragedia di Lorena,
le ragioni di una sentenza
di Nuccio Anselmo
Com’era bella Messina nei favolosi ’50
di Geri Villaroel
Selfie sui binari: 13enne travolto dal treno
di Sabrina Amoroso
Antonella Lettieri, un omicidio efferato
di Luigi Abbramo
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online