Two adoptions of kids by gay fathers recognised in Italy (3)

Florence
09/03/2017
Florence, March 9 - The adoption of two children by a gay couple has been recognised for the first time in Italy by Florence's children's court, a lawyer said on Thursday in the first of two such adoptions to be recognised on the same day. In the first case, the children were adopted by two Italian gay men in Britain, said Susanna Lollini of the Avvocatura per i Diritti LGBTI association. The couple has lived abroad for several years but their families reside in Tuscany. The Florence court ordered the transcription in Italy of a ruling by a British court, thus recognising their status as the men's children and their Italian citizenship. In the second case, the same court recognised the adoption of a baby girl by two fathers. The couple, an Italian and an American, live in New York, where they adopted a daughter who is now two years and nine months old. Her status as their daughter and an Italian citizen has also been recognised. A pro-life association close to the Italian Bishops Conference (CEI) reacted by saying "our parliament is no longer sovereign". Science and Life head Alberto Gambino said "Italy is abdicating its democratic values and is introducing into its law cultures and references that are not a part of our public laws".
