Two adoptions of kids by gay fathers recognised in Italy

Florence, March 9 - The adoption of two children by a gay couple has been recognised for the first time in Italy by Florence's children's court, a lawyer said on Thursday in the first of two such adoptions to be recognised on the same day. In the first case, the children were adopted by two Italian gay men in Britain, said Susanna Lollini of the Avvocatura per i Diritti LGBTI association. The couple has lived abroad for several years but their families reside in Tuscany. The Florence court ordered the transcription in Italy of a ruling by a British court, thus recognising their status as the men's children and their Italian citizenship. In the second case, the same court recognised the adoption of a baby girl by two fathers.