Intimidation attacks on Puglia mayors continue

Bari, March 9 - A wave of minor intimidatory attacks by organised crime on mayors in Puglia has become "almost daily", Bari Mayor Antonio Decaro said Thursday. "Three days ago it was the mayor of Ruvo, then that of Terlizzi, and yesterday the mayor of Peschici," said Decaro, who is also head of the Italian association of towns and cities, ANCI. Decaro said he had telephoned Interior Minister Marco Minniti about the problem. Puglia's mafia, the Sacra Corona Unita (SCU, United Holy Crown) is the fourth and smallest of Italy's mafias after Calabria's 'Ndrangheta, Sicily's Cosa Nostra and Campania's Camorra.