Tusk confirmed EU president (2)

Brussels, March 9 - European Council President Donald Tusk was confirmed for a second mandate Thursday despite opposition from his native Poland, Luxembourg Premier Xavier Bettel tweeted, saying: 'Habemus presidentum' of the European Council, good luck Donald!". The former Polish premier was confirmed at an EU summit despite lobbying from the rightwing Warsaw government which saw him as an adversary. Tusk tweeted: "Grateful for the European Council's confidence and positive assessment. I will do my best to make the EU better".