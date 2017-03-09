Company scrubs sacking of liver-transplant man (3)

Turin
09/03/2017
Turin, March 9 - An engineering firm at Rivoli near Turin has agreed to reverse the dismissal of a worker who was sacked after returning after eight months out following a liver transplant, Piedmont Governor Sergio Chiamparino said Thursday. "The local representatives of Swiss multinational Oerlikon have assured me they want to withdraw their decision which...presented aspects of inadmissible inhumanity," he said, sending his best wishes to the worker, Antonio Forchione, 55. Earlier Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti was among those who raised a chorus of criticism over the firms' decision. Poletti said the move by the Italian unit of the world-leading engineering group, Oerlikon Graziano, was "inconceivable, unacceptable, and wrong". "If someone is in a situation like this," Poletti said, "the firm must take on the responsibility for guaranteeing him an opportunity. "If the media reports are true, it is a very serious mistake which the company must immediately rectify". Forchione said Wednesday: "They examined me and said I was unfit to work...then I got the dismissal letter last Monday". He said he would sue the company for unfair dismissal, seeking compensation. Trade unions FIM, FIOM and UILM declared a two-hour strike on all shifts.
