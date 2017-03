Adoption of kids by gay fathers recognised in Italy

Florence, March 9 - The adoption of two children by a gay couple has been recognised for the first time in Italy by Florence's children's court, a lawyer said on Thursday. The children were adopted by two Italian gay men in Britain, said Susanna Lollini of the Avvocatura per i Diritti LGBTI association. The couple has lived abroad for several years but their families reside in Tuscany. The Florence court ordered the transcription in Italy of a ruling by a British court, thus recognising their status as the men's children and their Italian citizenship.