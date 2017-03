Marra, Romeo decided on posts via text message - case docs

Rome, March 9 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi's former personnel chief Raffaele Marra, who was jailed in December in relation to a corruption probe, made suggestions on city posts and salaries via text message, according to investigation documents presented ahead of the start of the trial on May 25. Messages sent to Salvatore Romeo, Raggi's former cabinet chief, showed that both had key decision-making roles, sources said. Marra, whose appointment was unpopular with some members of Raggi's anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) after he served with other administrations, told magistrates in December that he had told Raggi that he wanted to quit. "I returned to the city of Rome under the strong drive of Mayor Raggi, but I imagined there would be manipulative attacks, as happened in 2010 and in 2013, when (Ignazio) Marino was mayor," he said. "I told Mayor Raggi I wanted to go many times".