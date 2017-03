Pope Francis 'reference point' says Mattarella (2)

Rome, March 9 - Pope Francis is a "reference point," President Sergio Mattarella told Jesuit weekly Cività Cattolica Thursday, hailing his role in US-Cuban detente and "suitably brusque" calls to the EU on migrants. Mattarella also said the EU cannot be "only rules" and "raising walls is irresponsible" The president also urged young people to take a greater part in politics, and said politicians must work to restore faith in institutions.