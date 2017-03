Teen killed by train 'not playing selfie chicken'

Catanzaro, March 8 - A 13-year-old boy killed after being hit by a train at Soverano, near Catanzaro in Calabria, on Wednesday was not trying to take a selfie on the tracks with the locomotive in the background, railway police said Thursday, denying earlier reports. Two of the boy's friends, who fled the scene after the accident and were unhurt, "ruled out that they were taking selfies," said POLFER agent Barbara Caccia. The dead boy was named as Leandro Celia. It is not clear how Celia died.