Soccer: I'll quit if I don't win something - Spalletti

Rome, March 9 - Roma coach Luciano Spalletti said Thursday he would leave the club if he didn't win anything this season. "You don't play just to take part at Roma, you need to win," he told l'Equipe ahead of a Europa League first leg clash at Lyon, stressing "it's very simple, if I don't win something I will quit". Spalletti also said he would quit if Roma does not let legendary skipper Francesco Totti, 40, play on "for as long as he wants". He said Totti still had "an extraordinary magnetism on the field".