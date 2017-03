Poverty law wins final approval in Senate (2)

Rome, March 9 - The Senate on Thursday gave final approval to the government's law to combat poverty, with 138 votes in favour, 71 against and 21 abstentions. The package, which had already got the green light from the Lower House, features benefits to ensure poor households that meet given requirements have a source of income. "Law on poverty approved," Premier Paolo Gentiloni said via Twitter. "A step forward to help families in difficulty. Social policy is a government priority". Labour Minister Giuliano Poletti said two billion euros would be earmarked for 2017 and the same for 2018, enabling the government to help some two million people. "We are very satisfied by the approval of the bill on poverty," Poletti said.