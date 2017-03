Emiliano says platform is 'Resistance' (2)

Rome, March 9 - Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano said Thursday his platform in the Democratic Party (PD) leadership race was called "Resistance". "Italy is my party" is the slogan of his campaign, he said. "We feel patriotism, a word that is often misunderstood on the left," he said. Emiliano is running against ex-premier and former PD leader Matteo Renzi, the favourite, and Justice Minister Andrea Orlando. The winner is expected to be announced at the end of April.