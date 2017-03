Italy already part of multi-speed Europe - Alfano (2)

Brussels, March 9 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano said Thursday on arrival at a pre-EU summit session of the European People's Party that Italy was already "part of the multi-speed EU". He said "the important thing is that we have a high level of ambition which can find an assessment point in Rome (at a March 25 summit marking the 60th anniversary of the Treaty of Rome). The goal may be a European defence system". The EU summit on Thursday and Friday is expected to discuss German Chancellor Angela Merkel's recent proposal for a multi-speed Europe, as well as the migrant and asylum-seeker emergency.