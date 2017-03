I talk to govt says Moscovici on Renzi (2)

Brussels, March 9 - European Economic Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici on Thursday reacted to ex-premier Matteo Renzi's no to a VAT hike by saying "I have esteem, friendship and respect for Renzi...but I speak to the Italian government". "It's up to the Italian government to make the right proposals, but we know what the gap is, the effort to be made, which represents 0.2% of GDP," he said. Italy has been asked for a supplementary budget adjustment of 3.4 billion euros to avoid an infringement procedure. Renzi on Wednesday said he was against Premier Paolo Gentiloni's planned rise in VAT as part of that package.