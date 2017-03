Wolf cull set to be scrapped - regions head

Rome, March 9 - Stefano Bonaccini, the head of Italy's conference of regions and autonomous provinces, said Thursday that a controversial wolves plan featuring a cull is set to be scrapped. "We have requested the postponement of the wolf plan, in agreement with the ministry," said Bonaccini. "We have almost reached unanimity in the committee - except for a region and one autonomous province - on a document that calls for the scrapping of the cull and makes a series of proposals. "There will be a meeting in the next few days but the regions are orientated to taking that road, almost unanimously".