Orfini calls for overhaul of Naples PD

Rome, March 9 - Matteo Orfini, the caretaker head of the ruling Democratic Party (PD) ahead of its congress, on Thursday called for an overhaul of the troubled Naples branch of the centre-left group. "There are voters who find the Naples PD repels them," Orfini said on his Facebook page. "The problem is not the voters but the PD and it would be Pilate-like to wash the conscience by finding a scapegoat. The leadership group should reflect and take responsibility... Starting over from scratch could be useful".