Man convicted of abuse that led to suicide, 17 years after (2)

Turin, March 9 - The supreme Court of Cassation on Thursday rendered definitive a conviction for sexual abuse that led to a girl to commit suicide, 17 years after the abuse started. The top court dismissed the final appeal by the defendant, a 50-year-old Peruvian national, and upheld a sentence of three years, six months. The hearing was held just days before the case would have timed out. The convicted man was the girl's step father. He had sexual relations with her from 2000, when the girl was 11, until 2003.