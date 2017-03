Woman critical after being stabbed in head by ex - report

Milan, March 9 - A 33-year-old woman is in a Mantua hospital in a critical condition after being stabbed in the head by her former partner, La Gazzetta di Mantova reported Thursday. The man, 38-year-old Russian construction worker Konstantin Kossiivitsov, reportedly attacked the woman, Francesca Cadioli, as soon as she opened the door to him and then barricaded himself inside the home with his two-year-old daughter. Cadioli's mother raised the alarm. When the emergency services arrived, they found the woman in a pool of blood and the man trying to stab himself. The man was also taken to hospital with serious injuries.