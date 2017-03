Woman found dead in Calabria, possible homicide

Cirò Marina, March 9 - A 40-year-old woman, Antonella Lettieri, was found dead on Thursday in her home in Cirò Marina, in the southern region of Calabria. The body of the woman, a shop assistant who lived alone, was found in a pool of blood. Carabinieri police are investigating the case, which could be the latest in a long series of recent femicides in Italy. The home was found in disarray.