Renzi says No to govt over VAT increase

Rome, March 9 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi on Wednesday came out against the possibility of raising value-added tax as part of an effort to deliver a budget adjustment demanded by the European Commission to avert infringement procedures. Premier Paolo Gentiloni's executive is seeking to find a way to reduce Italy's structural deficit by 0.2% of GDP to keep the EC off its back. Renzi also express doubts about the prospect of reducing the labour-tax wedge, while stressing that Gentiloni's government will last until the end of the parliamentary term in February 2018. On Friday, Saturday and Sunday Renzi is holding a major event at Turin's Lingotto centre, where he will outline his programme to be re-elected head of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) with a fresh mandate. He faces competition from Puglia Governor Michele Emiliano and Justice Minister Andrea Orlando.

