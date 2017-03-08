'Humanly' with my dad but I'm on judges' side - Renzi (2)

Rome, March 8 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Wednesday he was "with (his) father in a human dimension" amid a graft probe but was "on the side of the judges" in an institutional dimension. He said he was thankful to his family for the values they instilled in him. Tiziano Renzi is under investigation for influence-peddling in a probe into suspected graft at civil service procurement agency CONSIP. The former premier said he would not talk about the CONSIP affair and that his father was well able to defend himself.