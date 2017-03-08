'Humanly' with my dad but I'm on judges' side - Renzi (2)

Rome
08/03/2017
Rome, March 8 - Ex-premier Matteo Renzi said Wednesday he was "with (his) father in a human dimension" amid a graft probe but was "on the side of the judges" in an institutional dimension. He said he was thankful to his family for the values they instilled in him. Tiziano Renzi is under investigation for influence-peddling in a probe into suspected graft at civil service procurement agency CONSIP. The former premier said he would not talk about the CONSIP affair and that his father was well able to defend himself.
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Poste Italiane, situazione al collasso, arrivano i primi provvedimenti?
di Giuseppe Palomba
Com’era bella Messina nei favolosi ’50
di Geri Villaroel
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online