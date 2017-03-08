'Shocked' by Hungary migrant detention, Alfano to FM (2)

Rome

'Shocked' by Hungary migrant detention, Alfano to FM

Very different from Italian policy

'Shocked' by Hungary migrant detention, Alfano to FM

Rome, March 8 - Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano on Wednesday reiterated to Hungarian counterpart Peter Szjjarto Italy's "shock" and "lack of support" for Hungary's new law allowing asylum seekers to be detained. "We too are in favour of repatriating irregulars and for deals with third countries to stop departures but the choices we are seeing today, which are very different from the Italian line, are something else," he said. Hungary's parliament approved Tuesday the systematic detention of all asylum-seekers in container camps, in a move that Prime Minister Viktor Orban said will make all of Europe safer from terror attacks. Calling immigration the "Trojan Horse of terrorism," Orban said: "If the world sees that we can defend our borders ... then no one will try to come to Hungary illegally." The legislation will see asylum-seekers entering Hungary as well as those currently in the country confined in camps at Hungary's southern borders while their applications are processed.

