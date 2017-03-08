Govt term to last till 2018 - Renzi (3)

Rome

Full agreement with Gentiloni

Rome, March 8 - The government will last until the end of the parliamentary term in February 2018, ex-premier Matteo Renzi said on Italian TV show Porta a Porta Wednesday. "We've already said it every which way: the important thing is that things get done. And the European battle will be extremely important," Renzi said. He said there was "full agreement" with Premier Paolo Gentiloni and "we are all committed to supporting him". He said "the essential thing is to spend this year not talking but doing concrete things. We are playing with the same jersey, in the same government team: the important thing is to score". Asked if he felt "unemployed" since he quit as premier in December and as Democratic Party leader last month, Renzi replied: "Let's not joke, there are people who are really unemployed".

