Govt term to last till 2018 - Renzi (3)

Rome
08/03/2017
Rome, March 8 - The government will last until the end of the parliamentary term in February 2018, ex-premier Matteo Renzi said on Italian TV show Porta a Porta Wednesday. "We've already said it every which way: the important thing is that things get done. And the European battle will be extremely important," Renzi said. He said there was "full agreement" with Premier Paolo Gentiloni and "we are all committed to supporting him". He said "the essential thing is to spend this year not talking but doing concrete things. We are playing with the same jersey, in the same government team: the important thing is to score". Asked if he felt "unemployed" since he quit as premier in December and as Democratic Party leader last month, Renzi replied: "Let's not joke, there are people who are really unemployed".
Le altre notizie
Quando le anime si sfiorano di notte
di Francesco Musolino
Perché Caravaggio venne a Messina?
di Marcello Mento
A rischio il futuro dell’internet libero?
di Fausto Cicciò
Case, nel Sud valgono tre volte meno
di Vinicio Leonetti
Il "folle" amore
di Ylenia e Alessio
di Riccardo D'Andrea
di Davide Marchetta
i più letti di oggi
Com’era bella Messina nei favolosi ’50
di Geri Villaroel
Poste Italiane, situazione al collasso, arrivano i primi provvedimenti?
di Giuseppe Palomba
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su Gazzetta del Sud online