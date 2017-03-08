Leonardo boosts partnership with China's Shanghai Zenisun

Rome, March 8 - Italian aerospace giant Leonardo (formerly Finmeccanica) and China's Shanghai Zenisun on Wednesday they will strengthen their strategic cooperation in the Chinese civil helicopter market. A statement said they would renew the existing Distributorship Agreement with Sino-US Intercontinental, part of Shanghai Zenisun, as the sole distributor in China (including Hong Kong and Macau) of Leonardo's civil products. The statement said these include the AW119, AW169, AW139, AW189 helicopter models. "The parties will initiate joint efforts on local training and local completion center capability setup," the statement said. "Through these initiatives Shanghai Zenisun is established as the preferred, leading strategic cooperation partner of Leonardo for civil helicopter sales in China." "The presence of Leonardo in China grows stronger with more than 180 helicopters sold to Chinese customers to date for commercial and public services. 2016 has set a new record with more than 20 helicopters delivered to China. "The growing fleet is supported by an increased customer support presence, recently enhanced by the opening of a major warehouse facility in Shanghai."