Liver-transplant man sacked

Turin, March 8 - Oerlikon Graziano, an engineering firm at Rivoli near Turin, has sacked a worker who returned to work eight months after having a liver transplant. "They examined me and said I was unfit to work...then I got the dismissal letter last Monday," said Antonio Forchione, 55. He said he would sue the company for unfair dismissal, seeking compensation. Trade unions FIM, FIOM and UILM declared a two-hour strike on all shifts.