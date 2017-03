Populism is bad, ends badly pope tells Die Zeit (3)

Berlin, March 8 - Populism "is bad and ends badly, as the last century showed us," Pope Francis says in an interview appearing Thursday in German weekly Die Zeit. The pope returned to the concept of a "third world war which is spreading bit by bit". Last month Francis, who has repeatedly warned against populist leaders closing doors to migrants, also warned against a world war for water. Francis also told Die Zeit that low birthrates and unemployment were "huge problems" and that he himself sometimes had "empty moments".