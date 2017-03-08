Buzzi says will defend self as trial starts (4)

Rome

'I was never believed before' says ex-cooperative chief

Rome, March 8 - Former Rome leftwing cooperative chief Salvatore Buzzi said at the start of his testimony in the Capital Mafia trial Wednesday that he would defend himself as he allegedly had been unable to do in five questioning sessions in which "I was never believed". Buzzi will testify for at least seven hearings over 35 charges on the alleged gang of businessmen and criminals that muscled in on lucrative Rome contracts for Roma and migrant camps and other business. Buzzi is one of the two alleged ringleaders of the gang along with former rightist terrorist and gangster Massimo Carminati. Opening his testimony, Buzzi said "I don't deny knowing Carminati but he didn't count for anything in my cooperatives, nothing at all". He also claimed that the cooperatives system was "perfect".

