Naturalist Mainardi dies (2)

Rome
08/03/2017
Rome, March 8 - Italian naturalist Danilo Mainardi, a historic head of bird society LIPU and a top TV populariser on nature and animal issues, died Wednesday in Venice aged 83. "He passed serenely, with a smile on his face," his wife said. The ethologist, scholar, and writer, a lifelong atheist, was born in Milan and graduated in 1956 in biology in Parma. From 1967 to 1992 he taught Zoology, and then Biology and Ethology at the University of Parma. From 1973 he directed the School of Ethology of the Scientific cultural center Ettore Majorana in Erice, Sicily and also taught Ethology of Behaviour at the Ca' Foscari University of Venice. He was long the president of LIPU (Lega italiana protezione uccelli, Italian League for the defence of birds), and was its honorary president at the time of his death. Besides his research and teaching, he was most popular in Italy as a regular and appreciated guest at various scientific TV programs, such as Dalla parte degli animali (On the animals' side), and the scientific series Quark, the first show of the kind in Italy aimed at the general public, created in 1991 by legendary Italian journalist Piero Angela. Angela paid tribute to Mainardi Wednesday, saying he was a "great scientist and great communicator". Mainardi also contributed to several leading Italian newspapers, such as Corriere della Sera, and wrote more than 200 publications and books. photo: Mainardi (L) and Angela
