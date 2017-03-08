National Landscapes Day at Italian museums March 14

Rome, March 8 - Over 120 initiatives have been planned for National Landscape Day on March 14 across Italy. The day is meant to raise awareness among citizens on issues linked to protection of the landscape. There will be an exhibition entitled 'Paesaggi Condivisi' ('Shared Landscapes') in L'Aquila and 'L'Arte Racconta il Paesaggio' in the English Garden of Reggia di Caserta. Michelangelo Pistoletto will be the highlight in Pompeii, with a new version of 'Terzo Paradiso' ('Third Paradise') made out of fragments of Roman amphorae and ceramics bombed in 1943 and an exploration of depiction techniques of antiquity at the Museo Nazionale Romano. And environmental art will be in Siena, while special exhibition routes have been set up at the Uffizi Galleries, the Brera, the Opificio delle Pietre Dure and at the National Museum of Ravenna. The day will focus on "a sector that in Italy has not over time had the visibility that it should", said Culture Minister Dario Franceschini, despite the country being "the only one in the world that with Article 9 has included landscape protection even in the constitution. The beauty is also often the result of human work, such as in the case of the Val d'Orcia". Undersecretary Ilaria Borletti Buitoni said that the focus would be on "the landscape that is no longer just green hills, but the context in which a community lives, which can also be an urban one or one that requires rehabilitation. The attention today should be even greater so that attacks on them - uncontrolled and rather irremediable - no longer happen. The day will show this as well as the unifying thread of actions that carefully protect and are at the service of all, since our landscape is the heritage of Italian citizens and it can only be protected through a network of public and private bodies, local agencies, associations and individuals." Culture ministry secretary general Antonia Pasqua Recchia noted that landscapes that have experienced degradation "are often prone to criminal activities". There will be initiatives at the Galleria Nazionale d'Arte Moderna e Contemporanea in Rome, the Palazzi Reali in Genoa and Naples, the Cenacolo Vinciano in Milan, the Palazzo Rota in Pisaroni in Piacenza, the Terme di Diocleziano and Ostia Antica in the capital, the Villa della Regina in Turin and Palazzo Ducale in Venica. Pompeii Special Superintendent Massimo Osanna said that "now that the internal problems at the site have been resolved, we need to think about the rehabilitation of the context, which was ravaged by the post WWII period and that was one of the most beautiful of the ancient world, celebrated in all the Grand Tours of the 1700s." The superintendencies will also open their doors for the occasion, which "are not only places where permits are issued and restrictions are laid down", Franceschini said, "in order to highlight their "extraordinary work in protection activities". The day will also be celebrated through the awarding of the Premio Paesaggio Italiano (Italian Landscape Prize) and the signing of the Landscape Plan with Piedmont regional president Sergio Chiamparino. For more info: www.beniculturali.it/giornatadelpaesaggio.