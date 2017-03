Soccer: Ranieri turns down Wolfsburg

London, March 8 - Claudio Ranieri has turned down the job of Wolfsburg coach after his shock dismissal from Leicester City following last year's fairytale Premier League triumph, the Leicester Mercury said Wednesday. The Roman-born coach was contacted by the Bundlesliga side after they sacked Valerien Ismael after sliding to fourth-bottom in the table, it said. According to the East Midlands daily, Ranieri has no immediate plans to return to coaching.